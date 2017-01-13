Photo: MartyParty rocks the Vail Ale House, Jan. 14 | VailDaily.com

MartyParty returns to the Vail Valley for a night of music at the Vail Ale House on Saturday, Jan. 14. Born and raised in South Africa and currently residing in Miami, his music runs the gambit from ambient to hip-hop, club and festival music. Whatever the genre, the music is always emotional and often experimental in nature. MartyParty has released seven original albums and toured for more than 10 years, playing his original sets. Doors open at 10 p.m., and local artist RAWKN will open the night with some local beats. Tickets are $15 online until 3 p.m. of the show or $20 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/babyrhinoentertainment or http://www.vailalehouse.com.