Photo: New works from Anton Arkhipov at C Anthony Gallery | VailDaily.com

New paintings from Moscow artist Anton Arkhipov are on exhibit through the end of February at C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. Growing up in a family of artists, creativity is woven into the fabric of Arkhipov’s being. His works celebrate the good things life offers: best friends heading up a chairlift, toasting glasses of wine to another great day. As in every Arkhipov, look for the oddities — missing skis, broken goggles, a horse wearing loafers. Not everything is perfect, and yet there is always reason to celebrate. C Anthony Gallery is located at 61 Avondale Lane in Beaver Creek Village. For more information, visit http://www.canthony.gallery or call 970-845-8645.