Photo: New works from Anton Arkhipov at C Anthony Gallery | VailDaily.com

Photo: New works from Anton Arkhipov at C Anthony Gallery
February 16, 2017
New paintings from Moscow artist Anton Arkhipov are on exhibit through the end of February at C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. Growing up in a family of artists, creativity is woven into the fabric of Arkhipov’s being. His works celebrate the good things life offers: best friends heading up a chairlift, toasting glasses of wine to another great day. As in every Arkhipov, look for the oddities — missing skis, broken goggles, a horse wearing loafers. Not everything is perfect, and yet there is always reason to celebrate. C Anthony Gallery is located at 61 Avondale Lane in Beaver Creek Village. For more information, visit http://www.canthony.gallery or call 970-845-8645.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Activities & Events
Trending Sitewide
- Snowboarders caught in avalanche, fight off moose near Aspen
- Search and Rescue confirms 1 man dead, one man rescued in avalanche near Sheriff’s Reservoir in Flat Tops
- Vail teen tries Mikaela Shiffrin-like trajectory
- 17-year-old girl dies after skiing into tree at Winter Park
- 26-year-old skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort