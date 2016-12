Photo: Practice yoga by candlelight at Dogma Athletica, Dec. 30 | VailDaily.com

Chelsea Winters will lead an End of Year Candlelight Flow at Dogma Athletica in the Riverwalk at Edwards from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The room will be dimly light by candlelight to warm the heart and ignite the soul as Winters encourages participants to celebrate 2016 and embrace the potential of the coming year. Unwind during the busy holiday season and use breath and movement to ease into a greater sense of calm and bliss. The class is $20 in advance or $25 day of, and all levels are welcome. Call Dogma 970-688-4433 to reserve a space, or sign up online at dogmaathletica.com.