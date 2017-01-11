Photo: Pray for snow in Breckenridge at 54th annual Ullr Fest, Jan. 11-14 | VailDaily.com

Ullr Fest will celebrate 54 years in Breckenridge through Saturday, starting with the World’s Longest Shot Ski, presented by Breckenridge Distillery, at 4:15 p.m. today. Last year, the shot ski had 777 participants, spanning 1,250 feet down Breckenridge’s Main Street. Visit the Riverwalk Center starting at noon to register for $5 (must be at least 21 with valid identification). The centerpiece of the week, the Ullr Fest Parade, follows the shot ski at 4:30 p.m. There will be prize money for the most creative float: first gets $500, second gets $300 and third gets $200. The day culminates with the Ullr Bonfire from 5 to 7 p.m. in the South Gondola Parking Lot with free entertainment by Red Bull. Additional events throughout the weekend include the Ullr Ice Plunge, Comedy Night, an ice-skating party and the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. For more information about Ullr Fest, visit http://www.gobreck.com/events/ullr-fest.