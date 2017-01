Photo: Sunsquabi comes to Agave on Jan. 20 with Dynohunter, Funkstatik | VailDaily.com

Fresh off a huge performance on New Year’s Eve at Decadence Denver coupled with a performance at Red Rocks this summer, Sunsquabi heads to Agave in Avon for a night of music with Dynohunter and Funkstatik on Friday, Jan. 20. Kevin Donahue, affectionately known as Babycakes, is the brainchild behind the Squabi sound and also plays guitar, keys and The Ableton triggers. Chris Anderson plays drums and is the pounding rhythmic drive behind the band’s sound, which creatively blends produced music as well as live instruments. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $18 the day of the show. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com for more information.