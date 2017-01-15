Photo: Tacos & Tunes with The Sextones at Agave, Jan. 17 | VailDaily.com

Agave in Avon will host Reno, Nevada-based band The Sextones on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for Tacos & Tunes. The Sextones are a family of music renegades known for their soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk. Fronted by vocalist Mark Sexton, The Sextones’ sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder, while forging the path for a new generation of soul and funk. The Sextones continue to craft their brand of soul with guitar, bass, drum rhythms, Hammond B3, vocal acrobatics and a fearless stage performance. The free show starts at 10 p.m. For more information, call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com.