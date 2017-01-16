Photo: Take a snowy hike with Walking Mountains snowshoe tours | VailDaily.com

A Walking Mountains Science Center certified interpretive guide leads a leisurely half-day backcountry snowshoe hike in the White River National Forest every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will hike and discuss the ecology of natural systems. Cost is $45 per person, and the hikes are open to ages 14 and older. Snowshoes are provided. To register, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/snowshoe.