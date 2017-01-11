Photo: The Floozies, Buku bring funktronica to Agave in Avon, Jan. 13 | VailDaily.com

Agave in Avon welcomes The Floozies with opening act Buku on Friday, Jan. 13. Lawrence, Kansas-based The Floozies are brothers Matt Hill on guitar and Mark Hill on drums. Their old-school music education combined with their use of digital music is creating a hot new form of upbeat, funk electronica. A bold live show full of sonic exploration and deep pocket grooves has landed the brothers on stage with luminaries of the jam world. Opening for The Floozies is Pittsburgh native Robert Balotsky, aka Buku. Buku combines simple, emotive melodies laden with resounding low-end and intricate drum patterns. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com for more information.