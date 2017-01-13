 Photo: The MTHDS get ill at Agave with tribute to Beastie Boys, Jan. 14 | VailDaily.com

Photo: The MTHDS get ill at Agave with tribute to Beastie Boys, Jan. 14

The MTHDS will play a reunion show at Agave in Avon on Saturday, Jan. 14. MTHDS stands for âMusic That Heightens Different Senses,â combining the fury of punk and the street-wise soul of hip-hop and funk with an over-the-top bombastic roots party groove. At this show, The MTHDS are planning a special Beastie Boys set. One can clearly see how The Beastie Boys are a definite influence on The MTHDS, and the show will be a dedication to one of musicâs most influential rock and hip-hop groups. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the music starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $8 advance or $12 the day of the show. Call 970-748-8666 or visit www.agaveavon.com to learn more.Special to the Weekly |

The MTHDS will play a reunion show at Agave in Avon on Saturday, Jan. 14. MTHDS stands for âMusic That Heightens Different Senses,â combining the fury of punk and the street-wise soul of hip-hop and funk with an over-the-top bombastic roots party groove. At this show, The MTHDS are planning a special Beastie Boys set. One can clearly see how The Beastie Boys are a definite influence on The MTHDS, and the show will be a dedication to one of musicâs most influential rock and hip-hop groups. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the music starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $8 advance or $12 the day of the show. Call 970-748-8666 or visit www.agaveavon.com to learn more.