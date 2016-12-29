Physicist Amory Lovins discusses disruptive energy futures at Vail Symposium | VailDaily.com

If you go …

What: “Disruptive Energy Futures,” with Amory Lovins.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5; 5:30 p.m. reception and 6 p.m. program.

Where: Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards.

Cost: $25 online before 2 p.m. on the event day, $35 at the door, $10 for students and teachers.

More information: To register, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.

Upcoming Symposium events

January

• Jan. 6 — TEDxVail 2017: Evolution, with 20-plus speakers in one night, Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek.

• Jan. 18 — 2016 Key Election Ballot Outcomes: What’s Next?, with Jason Glass, Jill Klosterman, Loren Furman, part of the Speaking Locally Series, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards.

• Jan. 19 — From Qadhafi to Chaos: The Origins of the Islamic State in Libya, with Jason Pack, part of the Hot Topics Series, The Grand View, Lionshead Village.

• Jan. 25 — The Eye, Inspiration and Passion for Collecting: C.M. Russell & the Old American West, with Tom Petrie and Bill Rey, part of the Arts & Culture Series, location to be determined.

February

• Feb. 9 — Hacking Immortality: The Science and Science Fiction of Extreme Human Life Extension, with Jamie Metzl, part of the Author Series, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards.

• Feb. 16 — Bold Impressions: Innovating the Entertainment Experience, with Soren West and Shaun Clair, part of the Hot Topics Series, Donovan Pavilion, Vail.