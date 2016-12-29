Physicist Amory Lovins discusses disruptive energy futures at Vail Symposium | VailDaily.com

Physicist Amory Lovins discusses disruptive energy futures at Vail Symposium
December 29, 2016
If you go …
What: “Disruptive Energy Futures,” with Amory Lovins.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5; 5:30 p.m. reception and 6 p.m. program.
Where: Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards.
Cost: $25 online before 2 p.m. on the event day, $35 at the door, $10 for students and teachers.
More information: To register, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.
EDWARDS — Physicist Amory Lovins is co-founder, chief scientist and chairman emeritus of the Rocky Mountain Institute. He is the author of 31 books and more than 600 papers and the recipient of 12 honorary doctorates and numerous awards. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.
The Vail Symposium recently announced that Lovins will speak at a Symposium program on Thursday at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, preceding his talk at TEDxVail.
While time-limited in his TEDxTalk, Lovins will spend an hour with the Symposium to discuss disruptors in the energy industry, or how emerging technologies will challenge almost everything we thought we knew about energy.
“This is a major addition to our schedule and covers many of the pertinent energy issues facing the country,” said Kris Sabel, the Symposium’s executive director. “Amory Lovins has been leading these important conversations for years, and we are very fortunate to have him visiting Vail for a longer presentation before his address at TEDxVail the following night.”
Basic Challenge
Specifically, Lovins’ talk will address how the global oil industry’s most basic challenge is not lowered prices but weakening demand, as customers find powerful new ways to save or displace oil, and how the electric industry’s basic assumptions since the 1890s have reversed with changes in both the demand and supply.
Lovins was named by Foreign Policy as one of the 100 top global thinkers. In 2016, the president of Germany awarded him the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit, the nation’s highest civilian award. Tickets are on sale at the Vail Symposium’s website, http://www.vail symposium.org, and space is limited.