Rachel Nelson leads goal-setting workshop at Revolution Power Yoga, Feb. 18 | VailDaily.com

AVON — Revolution Power Yoga will present Create Your Best Year, a workshop designed to give you the power to make big changes in your life for the better. Rachel Nelson will lead the workshop, which takes place on Saturday.

In this workshop, participants will use journaling, visualization and inquiry to clarify what they really want in life. Set a vision for your life, and create action and goals to live an extraordinary life. Through goal setting and clarifying expectations, participants will break down big goals into do-able, real steps.

Create yourself again

“It taught me how to visualize, create and commit to a path, including the positive and negative experiences along the way, that would lead me to my goal of starting my own business,” said Lauren Ciarello, who participated in last year’s workshop.

“The shift from ‘would’ to ‘will’ opened my eyes to the real possibility of achieving this goal, and in November of last year, I successfully launched my own event-planning business. I am forever grateful to (Revolution Power Yoga), Rachel and the workshop for giving me the confidence and clarity that I needed to achieve this goal.”

Create Your Best Year takes place on Saturday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Sign up in person, over the phone or online, and make sure to bring a journal and pen — no yoga mat required.