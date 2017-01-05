Reception for ‘Celebration of Winter’ exhibit at Avon gallery, Jan. 6 | VailDaily.com

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; exhibit will remain on display through the month, and gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

AVON — The Vail Valley Art Guild’s “A Celebration of Winter” exhibit opens with a wine and cheese reception today, at Art of the Valley Gallery in Avon. The nonprofit organization hosts the monthly First Friday receptions to provide an opportunity for the public to meet the artists in our community and view their works.

Local favorites

Local favorite Pat Hamilton will provide the entertainment, and numerous guild artists have captured a variety of all things winter and snow and are eager to share their works with the community.

Local architect Beth Levine’s watercolor of Vail Chapel in winter, Jan Maret Willman’s abstract work, Irene McConaughey photo of Vail’s Covered Bridge covered in snow and Lew Thatcher’s oil “Evening at Arrabelle” all capture the essence of Vail.

About gilgulin

Ursula Gilgulin is the Vail Valley Art Guild’s featured artist for the month of January. Gilgulin is currently an instructor of art and art appreciation at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards and holds Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees from Pratt Institute in New York in painting, drawing, sculpture and art history. Further education included studies at the Art Student’s League and Studio School in New York City and the Aspen School of Contemporary Art. Landscape, figure, flora and still life are the subject and language of Gilgulin’s work, where her training in Modernism is evident.

Art of the Valley Gallery is a volunteer-staffed gallery and exclusively features the work of local artisans, including photography, sculpture, furniture and ceramics, as well as oil, pastel and watercolors. The gallery’s “Still Life” exhibit will remain on exhibit until Jan. 15. Learn more about the Vail Valley Art Guild at vailvalley artguild.com.