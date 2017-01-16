Revolution Power Yoga offers 200-hour teacher training starting March 3 | VailDaily.com

More information: To apply, email Julie Kiddoo, owner of Revolution Power Yoga, at julie@revolutionpoweryoga.com ”>class=”Hyperlink”> julie@revolutionpoweryoga.com . Visit http://www.revolutionpoweryoga.com , or call 970-748-3176 to discuss payment plans or with any questions.

When: Five weekedns March 3 to June 4; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

AVON — Early-bird registration is now open for Revolution Power Yoga’s 200-hour teacher training, taking place five weekends March 3 through June 4.

The teacher training and certification program will provide tools, hand-on experience and confidence needed to teach an authentic, powerful and inspiring power vinyasa yoga class based on the teachings of Baron Baptiste and the Baptiste Yoga Methodology.

Also included is a workshop on the anatomy and physiology of yoga, where students will learn through practice and their own bodies. In this training, the anatomy portion will be taught by Dave Abookire, from Boulder Therapeutics, who developed the anatomy program for Core Power Yoga. The program teaches better grasp alignment and sequencing and how to share these through hands-on adjustments.

The training series comprises hours of practice, hands-on assisting, meditation, philosophy, self-inquiry and real-time teaching to prepare participants to teach yoga to all populations, as well as strengthening each student’s personal practice and creating meaningful connections with others in the program through learning and practicing together. Students will also learn the business of yoga and how to apply all this new knowledge on and off the yoga mat.

Julie Kiddoo and Ashley Roach will be co-leading Revolution Power Yoga’s teacher training. Kiddoo is the owner of Revolution Power Yoga and a 500-hour certified Baptiste yoga teacher. Roach is a 500-hour certified Baptiste teacher and American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer with a Master of Science degree in kinesiology and applied physiology.

Want to learn more about this training? Revolution Power Yoga is hosting three teacher-training open houses; each is a 30-minute Q-and-A session: 1 p.m. Wednesday; 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. For more information, visit http://www.revolutionpoweryoga.com or call 970-748-3176.