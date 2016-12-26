Revolution Power Yoga offers 40 Days to Personal Revolution, starting Jan. 3 | VailDaily.com

Cost: $125 for members and $300 for nonmembers; Deep Hips and Yin workshops $15 are for 40 Days Participants, regularly priced at $25.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, Revolution Power Yoga will offer 40 Days to Personal Revolution, a six-week program designed to give participants the tools — through yoga, meditation, weekly meetings, journaling, personal reflection and mindful eating — to gain clarity in mind, body and spirit, just in time for the new year.

There are two special workshops that coincide with the program, Deep Hips and Yin. The Deep Hips workshop on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 5:45 p.m. will help stretch hips and body to get unstuck, physically and emotionally, in order to be open to the changes and new way of being that will be created in the following weeks.

In the Yin workshop on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5:45 p.m., through direct breathing and simple awareness, participants will move energy, create balance and find connection to true center. Along with the yoga practice, the Yin class will include meditation and journaling to further deepen the practice and personal understanding.

Julie Kiddoo will lead the all-levels 40 Days to Personal Revolution program. She is a 500-hour certified Baptiste yoga teacher and owner of Revolution Power Yoga in Avon.

The 40 Days to Personal Revolution program starts Tuesday, Jan. 3, with meetings on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. through Feb. 14. The program is $125 for members and $300 for nonmembers. Sign up at http://www.revolutionpoweryoga.com.