Robert Randolph & The Family Band to headline Bonfire Block Party in June | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events this week announced the third edition of the Bonfire Block Party, an annual music and street festival, will expand from one to two days on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, in downtown Eagle.

Pedal steel guitarist and funk stars Robert Randolph & The Family Band headline Friday’s Main Stage concerts on Broadway Street in Eagle. All concerts are family-friendly and open to the public.

The Bonfire Block Party has become a signature downvalley summer kickoff event and features local food vendors and food trucks, kids’ activities and numerous craft brew releases from title sponsor Bonfire Brewing.

‘More to Celebrate’

“Following the success of last year’s Bonfire Block Party, where we had 3,500 people rocking out to the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, we decided to expand the event to two days with more music, more food and more family activities,” said Bonfire owner Andy Jessen. “We want to encourage people of all ages to come to Eagle in the early part of summer, so we’re giving them lots more to celebrate this year and, hopefully, years to come.”

Known for their high-energy live shows, Robert Randolph & The Family Band will close out Friday’s events, following opening acts on the Main Stage and the Second Street Bonfire Stage adjacent to Bonfire Brewing. Randolph and his band are touring in support of their new album, “Got Soul,” which drops in February and features guest artists Darius Rucker and Anthony Hamilton.

“Randolph’s Family Band is one of the most intense live acts in all of jam-dom,” wrote Rolling Stone and listed Randolph as one of its 100 Greatest Guitarists.

More details on the third annual Bonfire Block Party will be announced in the coming months. Visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com for more information.