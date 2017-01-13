Rock superstar Peter Cetera plays Vilar Sunday | VailDaily.com

More information: Purchase tickets at the VPAC box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or online at http://www.vilarpac.org .

Music legend Peter Cetera used to ski Vail in the 1960s before the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel was built, before he was famous and before he had been named to two halls of fame.

That meant some white-knuckle drives over Loveland Pass. An avalanche meant he wasn’t going anywhere, which is OK he said, pointing out that winter is not a personal experience. It’s to be shared and enjoyed, like music.

Cetera even had a business in Vail, a jeans store called Everyday People.

This was about the time Lionshead Village was being built.

“There was Vail and Lionshead, and in between there was nothing,” Cetera said.

Beaver Creek, where he and The Bad Daddies will play Sunday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, wasn’t even a glimmer in Pete Seibert’s eye.

Hall of Famer

You’ve heard Cetera’s music. He was the lead singer and bass player with the band Chicago, which was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s also about to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with former Chicago bandmates Robert Lamm and James Pankow.

He still writes. It’s amazing how motivating deadlines can be, he said.

“I’m like that bad student who studies for the test the night before. If I have a project, I hit it hard. If I don’t, it seems a little disheartening to have a bunch of songs sitting around,” he said.

Daddy, good and ‘Bad Daddies’

Sure, he’s proud of all of that, but like most dads, ask him about his daughters.

When his first daughter was born and he split from the group Chicago, he didn’t want to raise her in Los Angeles. They drove around the country and on a whim took the turnoff that led to Sun Valley, Idaho. That, as they say, was that. These days he splits his time between Sun Valley and Nashville, home of his band, The Bad Daddies.

The seven-piece band will play with Cetera on Sunday, just like they have since 1986.

About that name.

They were rehearsing in the basement of a friend’s funky old recording studio, where they were having a great time playing music and playing with the vintage recording gear. Most of the guys had children running around that basement, making a bunch of noise and eating the kind of health food for which dads are famous — stuff like donuts.

“We are just a bunch of Bad Daddies,” Cetera said.

That, they decided, is a name to stick with.

“I’ve been getting static for years from people saying if I didn’t take as many people on the road, I could make more money for myself,” Cetera said.

But where’s the fun in that, Cetera asked.

Besides, he said, good friends are harder to find than good musicians. If you can find both, as he said he has, then you’re solid gold.

“It’s the best group of musicians and good people I’ve worked with,” Cetera said.

Star Exception

Cetera was with the Exceptions, the best band in the Midwest. He was ready to do something else when this other band was looking for a singing bass player.

“That was me,” he said.

They played a gig, and then they played another and another and another, and eventually they asked him to join.

Cetera has had two distinct musical careers. From 1968 through 1986, he was the singer, songwriter and bass player for the legendary rock group Chicago. In his time with the group, they recorded 18 of the most memorable albums of a generation, including such hits as “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Baby What a Big Surprise,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Stay the Night,” “Love Me Tomorrow,” “Happy Man,” “Feeling Stronger Every Day” and “Along Comes a Woman.”

He has been a solo artist since 1986, recording 10 CDs, including his No. 1 hits, the Academy Award-nominated song “The Glory of Love” from the hit movie “The Karate Kid II,” which also received Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations, “The Next Time I Fall” with Amy Grant, “Feels Like Heaven” with Chaka Kahn, “After All” with Cher from the motion picture “Chances Are,” “No Explanation” from the mega hit film “Pretty Woman” and the unforgettable “Restless Heart.”

