See massive snow sculptures in Breckenridge through Feb. 5 | VailDaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Last week, artists participating in the 27th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships carved for 65 hours across five days, manipulating 25-ton blocks of snow into elaborate creations using only hand tools — no power tools allowed.

The resulting works of art will be on view at the Tiger Dredge Parking Lot, 150 W. Adams Ave., through Sunday, Feb. 5, weather permitting, with People’s Choice voting continuing until 2 p.m. today.

Stop by the Thaw Lounge+Music, located in the Riverwalk Center adjacent to the outdoor sculpture gallery, for postcards, pins and more event information, including a look at past sculptures. Discover the process of snow sculpting, information about the teams and interesting trivia exploring the past 25 years of the International Snow Sculpture Championships.

Free parking is available at the parking lot off of Airport Road, with free transportation to the event from the Airport Lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free public transportation is available throughout the town from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, provided by Breckenridge Free Ride. Maps are available at the Riverwalk Center, The Welcome Center on Main Street, Breckenridge Station and on each bus and trolley. The closest bus stop to the Riverwalk Center is the F-Lot, which is serviced by most bus routes.