Squash Blossom hosts trunk show for Todd Reed, Dec. 21-22 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — If Colorado jewelry designer Todd Reed is known for anything, then it is for how he breaks boundaries in the industry. Unlike most diamond jewelry you see, his pieces are made of naturally colored diamonds that range from warm peach to burnt red to soft green. Set in precious metals, these colorful diamonds stand out amongst their white-diamond counterparts, adding richness and boldness to every design. It’s this innovation that has made Reed famous in the jewelry industry.

Not only are his diamonds unique but so are his simple, contemporary designs that emphasize the inherent beauty of the stones. Using basic forms, Reed accentuates the subtle variations in his diamonds, playing on color, shape and texture. He looks for stones with character and then designs pieces that fit that character. The result is both stunning and natural.

“His jewelry strikes a beautiful balance between contemporary and organic,” said sales associate Paulina Dean. She believes his wide appeal to both men and women emerges from these innovative design choices. “He redefines fine jewelry and diamond jewelry. It intrigues people.”

