Takacs Quartet returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Jan. 12 | VailDaily.com

More information: Tickets are available now at the VPAC box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or at http://www.vilarpac.org .

BEAVER CREEK — The Takacs Quartet, recognized as one of the world’s greatest classical ensembles, will return to the Vilar Performing Arts Center today, at 6:30 p.m. The quartet plays with a unique blend of drama, warmth and humor, combining four distinct musical personalities to bring fresh insights to the string quartet repertoire.

The evening’s program will feature three pieces of music by Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartets Op. 18 No. 5; Op. 18 No. 4; and Op. 132.

The Takacs Quartet, now entering its 42nd season, is renowned for the vitality of its interpretations. The New York Times recently lauded the ensemble for “revealing the familiar as unfamiliar, making the most traditional of works feel radical once more.” And the Financial Times described a recent concert at the Wigmore Hall: “Even in the most fiendish repertoire, these players show no fear, injecting the music with a heady sense of freedom. At the same time, though, there is an uncompromising attention to detail: neither a note nor a bow-hair is out of place.”

The Takacs became the first string quartet to win the Wigmore Hall Medal in May 2014. The medal, inaugurated in 2007, recognizes major international artists who have a strong association with the hall. Appointed in 2012 as the first-ever associate artists at Wigmore, the Takacs present six concerts every season there.

Worldwide resume

Other European engagements in 2016-17 include Florence, Milan, Geneva, Amsterdam and Paris. In September 2016, they appeared in Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong and, in August 2017, will visit Australia and New Zealand. A recent tour to South America included concerts in Chile and Brazil.

In 2012, Gramophone announced that the Takacs was the only string quartet to be inducted into its first Hall of Fame, along with such legendary artists as Jascha Heifetz, Leonard Bernstein and Dame Janet Baker. The ensemble also won the 2011 Award for Chamber Music and Song presented by the Royal Philharmonic Society in London.

Based in Boulder at the University of Colorado, the Takacs Quartet performs 90 concerts per year worldwide. For more information, visit takacsquartet.com.