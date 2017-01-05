TEDxVail brings more big ideas to Vilar Performing Arts Center, Jan. 6 (video) | VailDaily.com

• Video TED Talk: James Veitch, “This is What Happens When You Reply to Spam Email”

TedXVail tackles topics from Activism to … everywhere, but not Z. There is no Z. If there were a Z, the journey would be complete, and it isn’t.

From the top of the world to the center of your soul, TEDxVail speakers investigate, motivate and are just plain great. You know, people you want to speak with and listen to.

The magic of 18 minutes

TEDxVail was launched in 2010. TED — Technology, Entertainment & Design — is a nonprofit organization devoted to ideas worth spreading. It started as a four-day conference in California in 1984.

The format is pretty simple: Speakers go for 18 minutes or fewer, about the length of a coffee break, and a length that works well online, said TED curator Chris Anderson.

It took John Kennedy 15 minutes to inspire a nation to look to the stars. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg inspired millions of women to “lean in.” Steve Jobs gave one of the most popular commencement addresses of our time at Stanford University, and he did it in 15 minutes. Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech lasted 17 minutes.

Eighteen minutes isn’t magic, but it does happen to be about the length of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. Eighteen minutes clarifies things for both the speaker and the listener, Anderson said.

“By forcing speakers who are used to going on for 45 minutes to bring it down to 18, you get them to really think about what they want to say. What is the key point they want to communicate? It has a clarifying effect. It brings discipline,” Anderson said.

Eighteen minutes is long enough to be serious and short enough to hold people’s attention.”

Bill Gates has a lot to say, but boils his TED talks down to 18 minutes or fewer. So does Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

If a lecture is a cup of coffee, then a TEDxTalk is a double shot of expresso, brief talks that spread big ideas.

“We’ve discovered that these short talks can have a long lasting impact,” Anderson said.

TED in Vail

TEDxVail’s big idea spreaders come from all over the world and include a couple of locals:

• Elizabeth Howe, senior director of mountain operations at Vail Mountain, is one of the few women who hold this position in the ski industry. She hopes to use this unique platform to encourage other women to follow their passion and know no boundaries, particularly if their goals cross the boundaries into male-dominated professions.

• Jon Kedrowski, PhD., has been on Mount Everest during two of its three deadliest days. But you can’t keep a good man down. Kedrowski is a mountain geographer, ski-mountaineer, alpinist and author. His successful books and expeditions contain this consistent message: Anyone can accomplish anything they want, if only they set their mind to it. It’s not a cliche. To be successful, you must embrace being uncomfortable, but move forward anyway.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.