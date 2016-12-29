TEDxVail2017 speaker spotlight: Artist-in-residence Britten | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — To make the world a more beautiful place inside and out — thus is the message of TEDx2017 artist-in-residence Britten. Reaching the TEDxVail audience with both her words and her art, Britten will showcase a full spectrum of creative expression at the event on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

“My intention with both my visual and nonvisual art for TEDxVail is the same as it is for my life itself — create a beautiful masterpiece that reflects our infinite potential as humanity,” Britten said. “And maybe, just maybe, people will walk away inspired to do the same.”

About Britten

Britten, a Beaver Creek resident, has been based in the Vail Valley since 1994 but is expanding her canvas to Denver with projects under way in the city. She has raised two children in town: Skye, 22, and Marlee, 18. This will be her first TED-style event.

“My talk has been an evolution of creativity, as well,” Britten said. “As far as I know, I am not a public speaker. I have approached it as I do all my paintings, with openness and authenticity. I have a story, as I think we all do, that paints who I am, how I see the world and potentially who we all may be. I am excited to share it, yet, like exposing any new work of art, I feel totally vulnerable.”

Britten’s role as artist-in-residence is to not only speak, but also supply paintings, a sculpture, painted objects, creative thoughts and creative activities for the audience. She has worked closely with TEDxVail event organizer Kat Haber and the event’s producer, Ashley Cawthorn, to embody the event’s theme “<R>Evolution,” which should be read as both “revolution” and “our evolution.”

“It has been an evolving process working on this event,” Britten said. “We are a fantastic team of free-thinkers coming together for this event.”

