Tenth-annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater opens Wednesday, Dec. 21 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The community is invited to celebrate the 10th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater, presented by Vicki and Kent Logan, returning to Vail this winter season.

After the success of last winter’s Vail Winterfest Ice Theater, Art in Public Places with ice sculptor Paul Wertin will bring back the outdoor ice theater and family-friendly cinematic experience in ice. Last year, the Art Deco-inspired theater screen was paired with chairs inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.”

This year, the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater will feature the favorite holiday cartoon “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) at the opening celebration, along with hot chocolate and other treats for those who attend. Other winter and holiday-themed cartoons will be projected through the new year.

Lounge in the oversized ice chairs for a photo opportunity alongside Gore Creek during the day, and see film projections on a screen created in ice in the evening. Projection begins daily at dusk and runs until 10 p.m.; following the holidays, films will be on view until the ice melts.

This installation is made possible through funding from Vicki and Kent Logan. The Logans, who were married on top of Vail Mountain in 1985, have been dedicated supporters of the arts for many years, and Art in Public Places representatives expressed great appreciation that the couple is continuing to fund this popular winter art installation for the community.

Come early on Wednesday for the Winter Solstice Lantern Walk in Vail Village, traveling from the Covered Bridge to the Gore Creek Promenade at 4:45 p.m., with music from the Dickens Carolers. The short procession through Vail Village will include illuminated lanterns and live music, followed by hot cocoa and photos with Santa on the ice thrones at the end of the walk.

For more information about the Winter Solstice Lantern Walk and the 10th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater, visit http://www.artinvail.com or contact Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator, at 970-479-2344 or meppard@vailgov.com.