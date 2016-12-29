The Back Bowl hosts New Year’s comedy bash, with comedy, bowling | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The Back Bowl in Eagle will ring in 2017 with laughter, as it presents a special edition of Comedy Night at the Bowlmor with Troy Walker headlining a celebratory evening of dining and drink specials, plus bowling under the lights.

Walker has long been a mainstay of The Comedy Works, having won two of the Denver comedy club’s annually prestigious Summer Comedy Contests. In addition to this and other regional gigs, he has performed at The Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival, The Great American Comedy Festival, The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival and The Telluride Comedy Festival, as well as The Aspen Laff Festival, where he was the winner of the New Faces contest.

About Mesa

The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with opener Adrian Mesa. Now based in Denver, this Miami transplant has won numerous comedy showcases and festivals and has earned appearances at many of New York’s top clubs, including Caroline’s, Gotham and StandUp! Mesa wields a freewheeling comedic style that utilizes a quiver of stand-up, improvisation and his own brand of original “guitar comedy.”

Tickets for this New Year’s Comedy Night at the Bowlmor event are on sale now for $23 in advance and $28 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl or by phone with a credit card by calling 970-328-BOWL.

In addition, The Bowmor Cafe will be offering New Year’s dinner specials, including prime rib and snow crab beginning at 6 p.m., as well as drink specials throughout the evening, culminating with a midnight champagne toast and party favors to celebrate the new year.

All 20 of The Back Bowl’s state-of-the-art lanes will be ready to roll, with their dazzling, Neon Nights lights and rocking music going full bore, in sync with the festivities. Lanes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and reservations are highly recommended. For more information on The Back Bowl’s New Year’s celebration or to make a reservation, call 970-328-BOWL, ext. 12, or go to thebackbowl.com.