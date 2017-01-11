The Bookworm of Edwards, Revolution Power Yoga host yoga event, Jan. 12 | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Today, The Bookworm of Edwards is partnering with Revolution Power Yoga to host a yoga and meditation evening. The event will focus on the Baptiste style of yoga, exercising each of the five pillars unique to this practice.

Walt Baptiste and his son Baron founded Baptiste yoga in the 1940s. Baron, in particular, took what he had learned from his Eastern teachers and created a style that focused on a physical exercise, mindful meditation and room for inquiry about discovering new possibilities. Baron Baptiste continues to teach this practice through workshops, trainings and his writing. His book “40 Days to Personal Revolution” has inspired readers and yogis in their personal and corporate practices.

His newest book, “Perfectly Imperfect,” will be included in the ticket price for this event. Baptiste uses this book to look into the mind and soul during a yoga pose. There is a transformation and room for growth in the space between the struggles of the mind and body; Baptiste said one could take that transformation and apply it to everyday life.

A storied yoga past

Revolution Power Yoga is a Baptiste yoga studio located in Avon. In celebration of its five-year anniversary on Wednesday, the studio will be offering free classes all day long. There will also be a Celebratory Power Beats class at 5:30 p.m. that day, followed by a party at 7 p.m. Ashley Roach, long-time yoga instructor, will be hosting the event at The Bookworm.

“I started practicing yoga 21 years ago when I was 18 years old,” Roach said. “I broke my wrist in a rollerblading accident and required surgery with internal and external hardware to heal. I was an avid runner and told not to run for six weeks. I went a little stir crazy, and my mom introduced me to yoga.

“I found a modified yoga practice to be physically and emotionally healing. I found muscles in my core I didn’t know that I had, and the practice allowed me to feel strong and powerful, even while injured. I was able to heal while increasing my physical strength and appreciation for my body.”

Roach has been with Revolution Power Yoga since the beginning. Having completed a teacher training with Baron Baptiste, she has progressed from community teacher to senior teacher, also leading the 40-day program laid out by Baptiste himself.

“Baptiste yoga methodology is life-changing, powerful in all aspects of life and comprised of lots of lists,” Roach said. “There are two key components that we will be focusing on during our time at The Bookworm. There are the three practices and techniques of Baptiste yoga: physical, meditation and inquiry. There are also the five pillars of Baptiste yoga: gaze, breath, foundation, heat and flow. We will explore all of this and more during this event.”

This event is intended to be a class for all levels to practice together.

“Come just as you are,” Roach said. “Who you are physically, mentally and emotionally is perfect for yoga, no matter what you might think. I came to yoga a super tight runner (I couldn’t even touch my knees, let alone my toes) with a broken arm. Each practice was an opportunity to accept and work with my weaknesses and my strengths and to grow from there. If you are willing to come as you are and see what’s possible for you in the moment, mind-blowing results will happen.”