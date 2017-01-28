Travel: Crested Butte offers mid-winter deals | VailDaily.com

CRESTED BUTTE — Crested Butte Mountain Resort has received 243 inches of snow to date this season, and the resort is offering a handful of specials to entice Eagle County families to make a mid-winter break getaway.

• Buy 10 or more gallons of gas and receive a voucher for 2-for-1 adult lift tickets. The Shell Stations in Vail, Avon (46 Nottingham Road and the Shop & Hop on U.S. Highway 6), Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum are all participating in this promotion. This offer is valid seven days a week; blackout dates include Feb. 18 and 19, March 13 to 16 and 27 to 30.

• Costco is offering two days of skiing for $99.99. Those two days of skiing are on a single, two-day lift ticket, which can be used over a three-day time period.

• Now through March 9, Crested Butte’s Ski Free, Stay Free package features a free night of lodging and free day of skiing with a four or more night stay.

• For $319 (including taxes and fees) get one night of lodging at the Grand Lodge and two days of lift tickets for two people. You can add additional lodging nights at a discounted rate of $179 per night. (This offer is subject to availability.)

For more information about Crested Butte, call Crested Butte Vacations at 844-993-9545 or visit skicb.com/deals.