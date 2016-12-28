Trio of DJs come to Agave in Avon on Dec. 29 | VailDaily.com

AVON — Today, Agave hosts three DJ acts to bring to a close the last week of 2016: Late Night Radio, Maddy O’Neal and Dreamers Delight.

Hustling to make his mark in Denver’s electronic music melting pot, headliner Late Night Radio, aka Alex Medellin, is earning respect through prolific production, innovative experimentation and a dogged dedication to the craft. Medellin has put in his time in the industry, coming up in Texas and California, but his ascension in the Colorado scene speaks to his ability to not only create an array of original tracks but bring them to life on stage, guided by the mantra “emotion over energy.”

Late Night radio mixes old school hip-hop, funk, jazz and grooving electronic beats to create an eclectic, chill, downtempo sound that is funky and smooth.

O’Neal starts a new chapter with the launch of her self-titled project “Maddy O’Neal.” Breaking free from the past and stepping out on her own for the first time in her music career, O’Neal is determined to become a female leader in a male-dominated live electronic genre. O’Neal’s rock ’n’ roll family roots and growing appetite for old-school hip-hop give her a versatility that sets her apart from other artists in the scene.

By incorporating influences from across the genre board, O’Neal’s productions are full of melodic overtones, driven bass lines and jazzy hip-hop.

‘Point of Reflection’

Dreamers Delight is the brainchild of Los Angeles-based producer Reed Krafft, who began the project in 2013 following years of working behind the scenes in the music industry. Krafft combines the cultural influence gained from world travel and his knack for soulful, intelligently produced melodies.

“The music that I’m working on is representative of my unique experience, which makes it a little different than what’s being put out elsewhere,” Krafft said. “There’s raw energy flowing, uplifting feels and melodies that are meant to push you to a point of reflection — of oneself, the world and universe around us. My vision is to have my music reflect a clear divide and refreshing break from the norm.”

Krafft has garnered a significant following online, totaling more than 1 million combined streams on SoundCloud and YouTube between his original productions and remixes.

Doors open at Agave at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Call 970-748-8666 or visit http://www.agaveavon.com for more information.