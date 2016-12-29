Trunk show for jewelry icon Gurhan at the Squash Blossom in Vail, Dec. 30-31 | VailDaily.com

When: Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31; store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

VAIL — Specializing in a line of jewelry in pure, 24-karat gold, as well as sterling silver, Gurhan has become world-renowned for his work with precious metals and stones. Each of his pieces is handmade in Turkey and has a signature look: hand-hammered in texture, vibrant in color and bold in style.

The Squash Blossom in Vail has had a relationship with Gurhan for quite some time. The store started carrying his jewelry almost 20 years ago and has since brought him in for multiple personal appearances and trunk shows.

Over time, the line has seen much growth in both style and fame, and the Squash Blossom has continued to grow alongside it. The Vail Village store will host a trunk show of Gurhan’s work today and Saturday.

An Unusual Story

Gurhan has an unusual story. He did not discover his life’s passion for jewelry until he was 40 years old, when he first touched a piece of pure, 24-karat gold. From that moment on, there settled in his heart a deep curiosity for the history of the valuable metal, as well as its many uses.

He began making jewelry using techniques dating back to the Byzantine era, 7,000 years ago, and selling it at the local Turkish bazaar. A woman traveling then discovered him. She fell in love with his jewelry immediately and shortly thereafter fell in love with him. After convincing him to expand his brand, Gurhan as a worldwide company was created.

Patti Cogswell, owner of the Squash Blossom, said she has enjoyed seeing Gurhan’s growth as an artist, and Gurhan remains one of the central jewelry lines in the store.

“Gurhan’s superb craftsmanship, unique designs and boldness makes him a perfect fit as our premier jeweler,” Cogswell said.

The trunk show features many of Gurhan’s newest styles. Call 970-476-3129 to learn more.