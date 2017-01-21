Vail Symposium event discusses building a meaningful art collection, Jan. 25 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — There is art and then there’s the artist. There is a collection and then there’s the collector. Somewhere between lies a level of value in creation, be it a story to be told or one to be understood.

The Vail Symposium, in partnership with Claggett/Rey Gallery, will present Tom Petrie — the foremost private collector of work by artist C.M. Russell — in a fireside-style chat with Bill Rey on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to expose the interesting territory of finding value in the creation and collection of art.

“The talk about C.M. Russell will be underscored by a number of interesting points: how does a piece of art resonate, what is the sense of stewardship it creates, what is it about the image and the imagination that is tied together?” said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. “This talk will take art off the wall, so to speak, for a dynamic examination.”

a history of collecting

When Russell was a boy growing up in Missouri, he dreamed of becoming a cowboy. When he died in 1926 at the age of 62, he was not just a cowboy but also a historian, writer, philosopher, advocate of the Northern Plains Native Americans, outdoorsman, conservationist and, above all, an artist whose work serves as a telling story of the American West.

Petrie, the foremost private collector of Russell’s work, grew up reading books illustrated by artists, including Russell, stirring in him a curiosity and appreciation for art, Western art particularly. He thought then that one day he’d like to own a Russell piece of his own. Forward to 1995 when Petrie bought Russell’s “Friends or Enemies,” a 1920s watercolor. Cut to 2016, and Petrie now possesses the largest private collection of Russell’s work, a product of sheer passion, curiosity and appreciation for the art.

The event will be held at the recently remodeled Vail Golf Course & Nordic Center Clubhouse and will discuss both the life and work of Russell and how Petrie built a collection of the artist’s work. There will be a short reception at 5:30 p.m., and the talk will begin at 6 p.m.

“For artists, art collectors, fans of C.M. Russell or simply admirers of art, there will be some meaningful perspectives offered by Tom and Bill,” Sabel said. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this special evening of discussion with us.”