Vail Today: Pendulum restaurant in Vail opens to the public (video) | VailDaily.com

There’s been a lot of curiosity surrounding the old Ore House restaurant space over the past two years. Pendulum, a modern American restaurant with Latin flair, recently opened its doors in the spot, and it was well worth the wait.

Pendulum is the second restaurant in Vail Village from San Francisco-based hospitality management company PumpJack Group, which just reopened White Bison, along Gore Creek.

The first thing you notice when you walk into Pendulum is the floor plan, which is much different from its predecessor. Light wood walls, dark stone accents and handcrafted iron draw inspiration from Colorado’s natural surroundings. This modern lodge look will be able to seat 90 guests at high top tables next to the windows or cozy banquette seating with rich, plaid fabrics. The kitchen has been moved downstairs, and the patio will offer a lively atmosphere to view the happenings on Bridge Street.

The bar is the center point of the restaurant and welcomes guests in to enjoy innovative cocktails, craft brews and fine wines. Led by the leaders of PlumpJack Group’s nationally recognized bar program, Jacques Bezuidenhout and Ken Luciano, alongside beverage director Brandon Bigalke, Pendulum focuses on seasonal ingredients and carefully curated spirits, including high-end scotches and cognacs. The bar will also be pouring some of PlumpJack Group’s award-winning Napa Valley wines from PlumpJack Winery, CADE winery and Odette.

Executive chef Jake Burkhardt draws influences from Argentina, Mexico and Spain for many of his dishes. During the grand-opening party, guests sampled crispy Peruvian octopus and tots and caviar with Yukon gold potatoes, crème fraiche and roasted garlic and onion topped with caviar and chives. Central to the menu is the rotisserie and wood-fired oven. And since we’re in Colorado, the Colorado leg of lamb is featured as one of the entrees, as well.

Pendulum is located in the Gorsuch Building on Bridge Street in Vail Village. For more information, visit http://www.pendulumvail.com.