Vail Today: Skating Club Vail’s Holiday Ice Show returns to Dobson Arena (video) | VailDaily.com

More information: Tickets are available at the door.

Cost: General admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children; hockey box seating is $25 and VIP on-ice seating is $30.

VAIL — A valley tradition, the Holiday Ice Show at Dobson Arena invites families and those who just want to be entertained to the Skate Club Vail’s annual performance.

Robyn Sudkamp, the ice show’s director, has been working hard with the kids to get ready for this year’s show. Held between Christmas and New Year’s Eve every year, the theme for 2016 is Music of the Night, featuring the sounds of Andrew Lloyd Weber.

Routines choreographed to the music from “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Rock of Ages” and more will be showcased on the ice.

The skaters have been rehearsing for several weeks and put the finishing touches on the show this past week, including costumes that pair with the theme of the songs to which they are skating. In a valley where skiing is so dominant, ice skating speaks to those who want to show a different side of winter sports.

“I love it because it’s unique. You can show your artistic side and your athletic side,” said Christie Spessard, a junior at Vail Mountain School.

Spessard and Hallie Bradford, a junior at Vail Christian High School, also like the fact that skating can be a lifelong sport.

“I will definitely keep skating as I get older. I may coach; I’m thinking about other opportunities after I graduate,” Bradford said.

“I may try out for Disney on Ice,” Spessard said.

Those girls could eventually find themselves following in the footsteps of their coaches. Sudkamp, George Selimos, Tara Hillbrand-Lane and Carolyn Skoczen-Kooiman have all competed and performed around the world and have made a career out of this sport.

Showtime is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29. Free parking is available at the Lionshead parking structure, and Dobson Ice Arena is also on the free in-town bus route. Tickets are available at the door.