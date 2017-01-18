Vail Today: Ski, eat, drink, repeat at Beaver Creek culinary fest (video) | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Food and wine festivals happen all over the world, but there is something about being able to enjoy the slopes before imbibing in a handcrafted cocktail or some gastronomic delights. Maybe it’s the fact you can burn some calories before taking them in so you feel like you’ve earned that decadent dessert.

At this season’s Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend, all New Year’s resolutions need to be forgotten so you can try everything offered throughout the four-day foodie fest. Morning, noon and night, there are events going on. On Friday, White Glove First Tracks gives early risers a chance to get on the lift an hour before it opens to the public, followed by breakfast at Allie’s Cabin prepared by executive chef Kirk Weems and guest chef Maycoll Calderon, owner of Huset Cocina de Campo in Mexico City.

For lunch on Saturday, check out the Ski.Eat.Ski lunch mid-mountain at Zach’s cabin, and then dance the night away with a live swing band at Mules & Manhattans at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. In the brochure, there’s no place that it says, “eat, ski, drink, nap,” so come well rested.

The variety of events each day varies, so you won’t want to miss any of it. If you were lucky enough to score a ticket to the sold-out event, learn tricks in the kitchen from Suzanne Tracht of Jar Restaurant in Los Angeles while being served dishes paired with Sterling Vineyards at Splendido at the Chateau on Saturday. Take notes on the particular wines that are paired with each course, as well.

It’s not all about wine at the Beaver Creek Culinary Weekend. You may not realize how versatile tequila is in the culinary world. Move away from the margarita and taste for yourself how Patron is pairing dishes with its new Patron Roca, which is made in very small batches. They’ll also be sampling their limited edition Gran Patron Platinum, which is triple distilled and oak rested with small plates from The Metropolitan restaurant on Thursday night. Each bite is designed to enhance Patron’s unique flavors.

To learn more about ticket availability and offerings, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/culinary.