Vail Today: Torch brings innovation to coat heater system (video) | VailDaily.com

Editor’s note: This is part two of a seven-part series on new gear and ideas featured at the Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show held in Denver in January. SIA is a nonprofit, member-owned trade association representing suppliers of consumer snowsports with constituents in the retailer, rep and resort communities.

Do cold temperatures keep you inside? Now there’s a heating system that can fit into any garment you already have so you can stay out and play.

The Torch Coat Heater system caught our eye at this year’s Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show. This is a battery-operated system designed to fit seamlessly inside any style of coat. Heated clothing is not new, but a system that can easily be transferred from one garment to the next makes this unique.

This idea came about when one of the founders was going to his brother’s wedding in northern Michigan — in December. He tried to find something where he could look sharp yet warm and couldn’t find what he needed on the market. A few phone calls to an old engineering classmate and a crowd-funding campaign led to this reimagined heating system.

Torch gives you the power of heat at the touch of a button. Choose between four heat settings that can radiate heat for as long as five hours on a single charge. Convert your current jacket into something that will keep you warmer on the mountain on the coldest of days.

Beyond the slopes, the Torch Coat Heater system can be beneficial during other activities. Hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and golfing in cool weather come to mind. Working outdoors? This product could keep you at a comfortable temperature, no matter what the elements. Or think about those cool evenings in August at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater: You could still dress stylishly while inserting the Torch Coat Heater into a light jacket.

Whatever your adventure, now you can stay out there longer with the help of the Torch Coat Heater system.