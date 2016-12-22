Vail Today: Vail Valley Business Women host holiday soiree (video) | VailDaily.com

For nearly 40 years, the Vail Valley Business Women have been helping ladies network, promote their business and develop professionally, but they also like to have some fun.

Each December, the organization hosts its holiday soiree, a festive evening that includes a silent auction and raffle prizes, along with some holiday cheer. Silent auction proceeds support Vail Valley Business Women’s scholarship fund for young ladies in Eagle County.

The event, which was held at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, also included a toy drive for children served by Bright Future Foundation. Bright Future empowers local families and individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Beyond the annual holiday soiree, the Vail Valley Business Women hold monthly events dedicated to the advancement and future growth of area businesswomen. Keynote speakers highlight the evening and feature anything from boosting your social media presence to juggling work-life balance. Throw in a visit to a mechanic’s shop to learn about automobile anatomy or a belly dancing demonstration, and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded year’s worth of interesting experiences.

Upcoming events include a variety of topics. January’s event will be held at Larkspur and will feature Christine Pierangeli, certified master nutrition therapist at Profound Wellness of Vail. February will focus on relationships. Not the romantic kind, but friendships, especially friendships in the workplace. Dr. Jill Squyres, a psychologist from Eagle, will give her talk at Vista at Arrowhead.

In March the Vail Valley Business Women will host “speed networking” at Annapurna inside the Evergreen Lodge in Lionshead Village.

From those just joining the workforce to retirees, the Vail Valley Business Women feel that women of all ages can offer their knowledge. Different membership tiers are available and women can join anytime throughout the year.

If you are interested in learning more about the organization’s educational programming, scholarships and speakers or just want to network and meet some new friends, visit http://www.vvbw.org for more information.