Vail Vitality Center hosts New Year’s Day yoga workshop | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Goals and resolutions are ubiquitous at the beginning of each year. Welcome 2017 with a renewed dedication to yourself, your well-being and your yoga practice.

Yoga instructor Janet Casson will lead a yoga workshop focused on completing 108 sun salutations at the Vail Vitality Center from 10 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Day. Practitioners should expect a challenging and meaningful experience, Casson said.

“We often approach the new year with goals and resolutions,” she said. “What better way to kick-start that optimism than by doing something challenging and watching our capabilities surprise and inspire us?”

Modifications Available

The workshop is open to all levels. Modifications will be available, and while it’s not necessary to complete all 108 salutations, attendees are asked to remain present with their breath and attention and stay for the duration of the workshop, Casson said.

“We will flow in a mindful and intentional way through the salutations,” she said. “Even if we need to find stillness for a round or two, we are still contributing to this sacred, moving meditation.”

Significance of 108

What is the significance of 108? According to yogic tradition, there are 108 sacred sites throughout India. Likewise, there are also 108 Upanishads (a collection of religious and philosophical writings) and 108 marma points, or sacred places of the body.

Casson has participated in several similar 108 sun-salutation practices, such as the Global Mala dedicated to international peace, and in other New Year’s Day practices.

“It can seem quite daunting, but every time I’ve done it, I’ve left feeling invigorated and inspired about what is possible,” she said. “As one of my teachers often says, ‘movement in your body creates movement in your life.’”