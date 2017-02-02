Veterinarian-comedian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald returns to The Back Bowl, Feb. 4 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a practicing veterinarian for more than 25 years, is also one of the most in-demand comedy acts in the region and he returns for Comedy Night at the Bowlmor at The Back Bowl in Eagle on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

After college, Fitzgerald got slightly distracted when a friend offered him an opportunity to go on the road with The Who. For a young guy seeking his way, it was a pretty easy lifestyle choice, and he eventually found himself working as a roadie for other music legends, such as The Police and an obscure act know as The Rolling Stones, before landing in veterinary school and going on to a successful career in medicine.

From opener to front-man

But Fitzgerald never gave up on the dream he originally nurtured as the class clown in his youth and soon found his way to the stage, where he was able to apply his talent to comic observation. It wasn’t long before local clubs tapped him to open for national talent as they toured the region.

“The guy is just flat-out hilarious. He’s really subtle in his delivery, and that laid-back persona really sneaks up on you when you suddenly realize that you’re in stitches.” Joe GonzalezOwner, The Back Bowl

Throughout time, he has opened for some of the greatest comic talents of our time, including the legendary Bob Hope, and he’s worked with many others, such as Dennis Miller, Lewis Black, Kevin Nealon, Craig Ferguson, Larry the Cable Guy and Denver’s own comic celebrity, Josh Blue. Fitzgerald also starred in his own television series on Animal Planet.

“There’s a reason why we try to get Kevin for our live comedy series as often as we can, which is tough with his vet practice and touring schedule,” said The Back Bowl owner Joe Gonzalez. “The guy is just flat-out hilarious. He’s really subtle in his delivery, and that laid-back persona really sneaks up on you when you suddenly realize that you’re in stitches.”

Opening the show is Comedy Works regular Talon Saucerman. This is Saucerman’s second appearance at the Comedy Night showcase. As a part of Denver’s comedy scene, he has opened for many top national acts as their tours bring them through the region. Don’t let his boyish good looks fool you — the guy has an edge that comes from a very strange take on life and the pursuit of happiness.

Tickets for Comedy Night at the Bowlmor are on sale now for $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl, or by phone with a credit card by calling 970-328-BOWL. For more information, visit http://www.thebackbowl.com.