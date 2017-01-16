VRD offers series of four Acroyoga classes beginning Jan. 17 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Looking to elevate your mind, body and soul in the new year? The Vail Recreation District is offering Acroyoga: New Year, New Practice today from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the Community Programming Room, located on the second floor of the Lionshead Welcome Center.

Acroyoga combines yoga and simple acrobatics, emphasizing movement, connection and trust. A partner activity, Acroyoga teaches techniques that allow gravity to help stretch muscles and decompress the spine. Expert instructor Samantha Sunshine, owner of Sunshine Massage Studio in Lionshead, teaches the class.

No yoga experience or partner is required, and beginners are welcome. The cost to participate is $20 per person, and early registration is encouraged. This class is for ages 15 and older.

Acroyoga: New Year, New Practice is the first in a four-part series, each with a different theme: Acroyoga: Celebrate Love from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 ($40 per couple); Acroyoga: Celebrate Friendship from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 ($20 per person, $30 per couple); and Acroyoga: Celebrate Children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29 ($30 per parent-child pair).

Registration is open at vailrec.com/register for all four events. For more information, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.