Winter Training Cycling Program returns | VailDaily.com

VAIL — It’s important to keep the pedals moving in the winter if you want to be ready to fly up Vail Pass come summer.

The Vail Vitality Center is offering its annual Winter Training Cycling Program, led by Jennifer Sage. Classes take place every Tuesday and Thursday now through April 13. A few spots remain in the second session, held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. You can also call to find out if a drop-in spot is available in the earlier session, held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sage is a professional coach and founder of the Indoor Cycling Association. She recently returned from a trip to Denmark where she was a featured instructor at the 24-Hour Indoor Cycling Marathon, an international cycling event held in Kolding, Denmark. There were a total of 165 bikes for the event, comprised mostly of teams of three to eight people who traded off over the 24-hour period.

Sage admits she was a bit nervous because her style is quite different from the other instructors at the event.

“I’m not a yeller,” she explains. “But I was later told I could teach the other instructors a thing or two about mental strength training.”

Indeed that’s just one thing that really sets Sage apart as an instructor. And attendees of this Winter Training Cycling Program will see it firsthand.

The program is designed to improve your body’s capability to sustain energy longer during your rides. Ride faster, reduce your fatigue, use the correct energy stores, increase your power and prepare for your bucket-list cycling events, all while having more fun on your bike.

The program is $400 for members and $520 for non-members. Drop-in rates are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. For information or to register for the program, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com or call 970-476-7960.