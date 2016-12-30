Winter Wednesday Art Walks resume Jan. 4 in Vail Village | VailDaily.com

When: 3:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month through April 5.

VAIL — Vail’s Art in Public Places will lead free one-hour public art tours of Vail on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from Jan. 4 through April 5. Tours meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Vail Village Information Center on the top level of the Vail Village parking structure.

The tour winds its way through Vail Village with discussions of the history of the Vail Valley, the founding of Vail Mountain, the master planning of the village and the importance of site-specific art. The town of Vail’s public art collection includes more than 47 works of art. A printed map of the town of Vail’s public art collection is available at the Vail Village and Lionshead Village welcome centers. The map not only features 36 works of art in a walk-able area of Vail and Lionshead villages, but it also includes the public art beyond town center to explore. Colorado artists created more than 30 works of art in the town of Vail’s collection.

The tour also visits the 10th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater presented by Vicki and Kent Logan on the Gore Creek Promenade.

Tours are subject to cancellation. For more information, contact Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator, at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344. For a virtual tour of the collection or more information about the ice theater, visit http://www.artinvail.com.