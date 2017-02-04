YouthPower365 hosts Elevate Early Childhood Education presentation, Feb. 8 | VailDaily.com

AVON — As every adult can testify, too much stress can be a major disruption to physical and mental well-being. But what about stress in children — how does it affect early-childhood development, education and growth? What are the negative consequences of too much stress and how can we identify when a child is coping with too much stress?

To explore these questions and more, the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 is hosting its second Elevate Early Childhood Education event at The 10th at Mid-Vail on Vail Mountain on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The event will feature a gourmet breakfast and a keynote address and a question-and-answer session from Sarah E. Watamura, Ph.D., a psychologist who specializes in stress and health in young children from her post at the University of Denver.

“Whether it’s moving to a new town or culture, dealing with difficulties at home or being overwhelmed with social conflicts at school, very young children are not immune to the negative effects of stress and some stresses can cause them a lifetime of learning and health issues,” Melisa Rewold-Thuon, executive director of YouthPower365 said.

“In this, our second Elevate Early Childhood Education event, Dr. Watamura has kindly agreed to come share her knowledge of this subject, and help all of us improve how we identify and help alleviate the long-term negative effects of toxic stress in young children.”

Stress has a negative impact on children, regardless of their socioeconomic status or education level, and can be detrimental to a child’s education and development.

About PwrUp

YouthPower365 provides programming for more than 4,200 young people and families in Eagle County. Its cradle-to-career pathway sets students up for success in learning and in life, beginning with critical support for preschool-age children via its PwrUp programming, which includes the Magic Bus and parent mentor programs.

PwrUp values the return on investment in supporting high-quality, early-childhood education for the future success of the community while recognizing the critical role parents play in supporting their children, both academically and with their social emotional development. The organization’s focus on the two-generational approach — kids and parents — in early childhood seeks to build adult capabilities and improve child outcomes.

About Watamura

Watamura is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology and the director of the Child Health & Development Lab at the University of Denver. Her research examines how early stress contributes to physical and mental health, growth and socio-emotional and cognitive development. Recently, she has focused on families living in poverty and the unique experiences of recent Hispanic immigrant families. Her interventions aim to mitigate the effects of toxic stress on young children.

At Wednesday's event, Watamura will discuss ways to counterbalance the effects of stress on young children and will field questions from the audience.

Through this and other events, YouthPower365 is continuing to engage the community in important topics on best strategies to support children. Parents, grandparents, educators, childcare providers and the general public are encouraged to attend and take part in the community’s effort to build a better future for its young people.

For information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, contact Kiki Fornito at kfornito@vvf.org or call 970-744-5948.