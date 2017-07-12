Afternoon delight: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens continue Chefs in the Gardens on July 13 | VailDaily.com

The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens' popular cooking demonstrations Chefs in the Gardens continues Thursday at noon with award-winning chef Richard Bailey, from Taste 5 Catering.

Bailey will be preparing smoked chicken salad with southwest vegetables, crisp tortilla strips and an ancho honey dressing.

spanning the world

Bailey originated from the San Francisco Bay Area and has been immersed in the culinary industry for more than 30 years. His career spans the world, preparing meals in some of the most prestigious restaurants in California, Germany and Dallas. He takes much of his meal preparation ideas from fresh produce and products available at area farmers markets.

"I just love to cook and use organic, seasonal ingredients," Bailey said. "I am determined to challenge the way my guests view and savor the taste of good food."

The cost of the cooking demonstration is $5 and includes samples of the dish. Reserved seats are available for members and garden supporters. To reserve a seat or become a member, call 970-476-0103, ext. 5. All other seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.