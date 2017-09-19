Allegria hosts Autumn Equinox yoga class Sept. 22

Cost: $10 for non-members, free for Club at Allegria members.

Where: Park Hyatt lawn at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain.

What: Autumn Equinox yoga class with The Club at Allegria.

If you go …

THE CLUB AT ALLEGRIA HOSTS OUTDOOR AUTUMN EQUINOX YOGA SEPT. 22

AVON — With summer making its departure on Sept. 22, the Club at Allegria welcomes the fall season with a special Autumn Equinox yoga class.

The Club at Allegria will lead an outdoor yoga class for yogis of all experience levels as the sun goes down on Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with local yoga trainer Ashley Chinander. Variations will be offered throughout the hour-long class to accommodate every attendant.

Allegria will provide glow in the dark gear for attendees to wear in the sundown conditions.

The Autumn Equinox yoga class is $10 for non-members and free to The Club at Allegria members. All attendees must sign up in advance by calling 970-827-6660. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats.

For more information about the event, The Club at Allegria or its membership offerings, visit http://www.allegriaspa.com/fitness-center or call 970-827-6660.

