Allegria hosts Autumn Equinox yoga class Sept. 22
September 19, 2017
If you go …
What: Autumn Equinox yoga class with The Club at Allegria.
Where: Park Hyatt lawn at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain.
When: Friday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 for non-members, free for Club at Allegria members.
More information: Visit http://www.allegriaspa.com/fitness-center.
THE CLUB AT ALLEGRIA HOSTS OUTDOOR AUTUMN EQUINOX YOGA SEPT. 22
AVON — With summer making its departure on Sept. 22, the Club at Allegria welcomes the fall season with a special Autumn Equinox yoga class.
The Club at Allegria will lead an outdoor yoga class for yogis of all experience levels as the sun goes down on Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with local yoga trainer Ashley Chinander. Variations will be offered throughout the hour-long class to accommodate every attendant.
Allegria will provide glow in the dark gear for attendees to wear in the sundown conditions.
The Autumn Equinox yoga class is $10 for non-members and free to The Club at Allegria members. All attendees must sign up in advance by calling 970-827-6660. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats.
For more information about the event, The Club at Allegria or its membership offerings, visit http://www.allegriaspa.com/fitness-center or call 970-827-6660.
Recommended Stories For You
If you go …
What: Autumn Equinox yoga class with The Club at Allegria.
Where: Park Hyatt lawn at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain.
When: Friday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 for non-members, free for Club at Allegria members.
More information: Visit http://www.allegriaspa.com/fitness-center.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Hike to the Mic features Elvis Costello at 10,000 feet at Beaver Creek
- Chainsaw master Don Mesuda: ‘There’s no mistakes in carving, just a change of plans’
- Colorado strikes a chord for musician and activist Ben Harper, who performs Friday in Avon
- Taste of Vail hosts new Fall Wine & Food Classic this weekend, Sept. 22-23
- Vail Daily Review: Zoppe Family Circus was an example of the new ‘big top’ model in America
Trending Sitewide
- American Airlines to start all-year, daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Eagle County’s airport
- Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after report of masturbation in Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards
- Relatives identify Fort Collins family killed in plane crash north of Glenwood Springs
- After 44 surgeries and an amputation, Marines veteran Sgt. Kirstie Ennis given a new Glenwood Springs home
- Family of four dies in planes crash north of Glenwood Springs