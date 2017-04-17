Allegria offers Spring Training Program at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — With the change of the seasons, activities in the Rocky Mountains make a dynamic shift and understandably a shift in the muscles we flex and habits we form. This year, the Allegria Spa Club at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is looking to make that shift a bit easier, with the introduction of its Spring Training Program open to the public.

Enlisting the help of local experts, Allegria has put together a six-week program that combines a variety of instruction designed to prepare you for activities such as biking, both mountain and cycling, tennis, climbing, hiking, rafting, golf and more.

"After months of muscle building and bulking up, shifting to activities that are more reliant on endurance and longer, leaner muscles may be hard to achieve on your own," said Morgan Nyberg, the club manager.

The program will include a diverse set of classes designed to address needs for summer sports. The classes will range from tailored yoga classes to longer spin classes and circuit training with the Kinesis wall. Some of the class titles include Kinesis for Agility, Spinning 4 Road, Golf Inspired Yoga and Sport Legs. Allegria is also committed to highlighting that fitness is more than simply working out, and there will be special talks throughout the program on topics such as nutrition while training and injury prevention. The all-star list of instructors and advisers for the program include Mike Dorr, an experienced endurance trainer and accomplished Xterra athlete; Michelle Kenney, a master trainer that specializes in body awareness; and Kevin Pillifant, former athletic trainer for the Chicago White Sox currently working with the Steadman Clinic.

"I feel it is important to utilize sport specific exercises to properly develop the necessary muscle groups to participate in the desired summer activity," Pillifant said. "This Spring Training Program will achieve just that."

The six-week program will run from Monday through June 5 and is $150 for non-members. For additional information, visit http://www.allegriaspa.com/fitness-center/spring-training or call the Allegria Spa fitness club at 970-827-6660.