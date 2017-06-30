Art at the amphitheater continues 1st and 3rd Thursdays in Vail | VailDaily.com

When: First and third Thursday of July, August and September; 4 to 6 p.m.

VAIL — Create your own work of art in the unique setting of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at the popular group classes led by the Alpine Arts Center on every other Thursday.

Discounted Rates

With funding from the town of Vail's Commission on Special Events, the cost of classes will be at a discounted rate of $20 per person for the two hours of instruction and supplied materials. Classes are the first and third Thursday of the month through Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. All ages and ability levels are welcome.

Projects are inspired by the surrounding picturesque mountains; an instructor is on hand with step-by-step instruction to help you create a custom work of art to take home.

July 6: Colorado Wildlife Silhouettes, painting on wood.

July 20: Vail's Back Bowls, painting on canvas.

Aug. 3: Trail Map Chair Lift, mixed media on canvas.

Aug. 17: Columbine, painting on canvas

Sept. 7: Golden Aspens, painting on canvas.

Sept. 21: Mountain Landscape, silk hoop painting.

Keep your creative energy up with a cupcake break included in the class. Advanced registration is recommended, to ensure your art supplies and cupcakes can be ready when you arrive. Drinks are available from the amphitheater concessions during classes.

Calendar of projects and online registration are available at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.

For more information and to register by phone, call Alpine Arts Center at 970-926-2732 or Art in Public Places at 970-479-2344.