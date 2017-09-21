Art & Jazz celebrates Vail Valley Fine Art Show on Sept. 22

More information: The Vail Valley Fine Art Show is currently on exhibit for viewing and sales through Oct. 27 at CMC in Edwards. Call 970-569-2900 or visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu for more information.

EDWARDS — Colorado Mountain College in Edwards and the Vail Valley Art Guild will join forces once again to present Art & Jazz, a free community art opening reception to celebrate the fourth annual Vail Valley Fine Art Show.

Offering a unique look at work by local artists and photographers, the reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the CMC campus in Edwards.

In addition to featuring over 225 works of art in an array of media including photography, ceramics, sculpture and paintings, refreshments will be served. The Jeremiah Johnson Jazz Quartet will provide live music. Besides playing tenor sax, Johnson is assistant dean of instruction at CMC Vail Valley in Edwards.

This year, about a third of the 54 entrants are first-time participants in the show. All of the art has been created by Vail Valley Art Guild members as well as faculty and students from Colorado Mountain College.

Art & Jazz attendees may vote for their favorite entries, and a panel of judges will award prizes to the best work in each category.

The Vail Valley Fine Art Show is currently on exhibit and is available for viewing and sales through Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley in Edwards, located at 150 Miller Ranch Road.

Call 970-569-2900 or visit coloradomtn.edu/campuses/vail-valley-edwards for more information.