Athletic Club at The Westin offers Master Pilates Barre class April 22 | VailDaily.com

Athletic Club at The Westin offers Master Pilates Barre class April 22
April 17, 2017
If you go …
What: Master Pilates Barre class followed by Bloody Mary Bar and special Aromatherapy Bar.
When: Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: The Athletic Club at The Westin, Avon.
Cost: $30 for Athletic Club members, $45 for non-members.
More information: Pre-registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to reserve a spot.
AVON — Meet The Athletic Club at The Westin at the barre on Saturday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for a special Master Pilates Barre class followed by a bloody mary bar and special aromatherapy bar provided by Spa Anjali.
Feed off the energy of the class, groove to the music and burn some major calories at this challenging Pilates barre class that will leave you needing a drink.
The price is $30 for Athletic Club members or $45 for non-members, which includes:
A 90 minute barre class.
Bloody mary bar.
"Meet me at the barre" tank top.
Spa Anjali Aromatherapy Bar — create your own unique scented oil to take home with you.
Pre-registration is required; please call 970-790-2051 to reserve your spot.
The class will be taught by Donna Barnett, who has 25 years of experience as a group fitness instructor. Barnett is trained and certified in personal fitness training and small group training by the Aerobic and Fitness Association of America. She also has advanced training and certification in advanced barre, TRX, kettle bell, Queenax Systems and is CPR certified. She also holds two state championship titles in road bicycle racing and criterium racing.
The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 60 group exercise classes weekly, including Computrainer, Vinyasa Yoga, Pilates Mat, AIReal Yoga and Group Reformer.
For more information on the Athletic Club at The Westin, call 970-790-2051 or visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com.
