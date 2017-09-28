Australian meditation & wellness teacher presents Sept. 29 at The Charter at Beaver Creek

What: Musical Meditation for World Peace & Love with Australian mediation and wellness teacher Shakti Durga.

If you go …

Australian meditation and wellness teacher Shakti Durga presents Musical Meditation for World Peace & Love at The Charter at Beaver Creek on Friday, Sept. 29.

The free, hour-and-a-half event features live music, guided healing meditation to support world peace, love, unity and greater personal peace and well-being.

Formerly known as Kim Fraser, Durga is the mother of two and a successful lawyer for 16 years. As her marriage was breaking down, she took a five-week course that changed her life.

After an intense 12 years of spiritual awakening, she gave up law to devote herself to spiritual teaching and helping empower others. Since 2001, her goal has been to help others find inner peace and become more fulfilled.

Donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit http://www.shaktidurga.com.

