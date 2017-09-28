Australian meditation & wellness teacher presents Sept. 29 at The Charter at Beaver Creek
September 28, 2017
If you go …
What: Musical Meditation for World Peace & Love with Australian mediation and wellness teacher Shakti Durga.
Where: The Charter, Beaver Creek.
When: Friday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated.
More information: Visit http://www.shaktidurga.com.
Australian meditation and wellness teacher Shakti Durga presents Musical Meditation for World Peace & Love at The Charter at Beaver Creek on Friday, Sept. 29.
The free, hour-and-a-half event features live music, guided healing meditation to support world peace, love, unity and greater personal peace and well-being.
Formerly known as Kim Fraser, Durga is the mother of two and a successful lawyer for 16 years. As her marriage was breaking down, she took a five-week course that changed her life.
After an intense 12 years of spiritual awakening, she gave up law to devote herself to spiritual teaching and helping empower others. Since 2001, her goal has been to help others find inner peace and become more fulfilled.
Donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit http://www.shaktidurga.com.
Recommended Stories For You
If you go …
What: Musical Meditation for World Peace & Love with Australian mediation and wellness teacher Shakti Durga.
Where: The Charter, Beaver Creek.
When: Friday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated.
More information: Visit http://www.shaktidurga.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Blue Starlite ‘Cinema Social’ moving into former Cascade Theater in Vail
- 3 ways to extend the outdoor living season with a chill in the air
- Colorado Parks & Wildlife releases new fishing app: CPW Fishing
- For second straight year, Weston Snowboards wins Editor’s Choice award from Backcountry Magazine
- Plan your week with these Vail Valley activities
Trending Sitewide
- As recovery efforts continue, complexity of response to fatal Vail Pass semi crash comes into focus
- See how Vail and Beaver Creek stack up in SKI Magazine’s annual resort rankings
- Steamboat Ski Area lift chairs sell out in 28 minutes Monday morning
- After 5 weeks missing in the mountains, a Park County dog was presumed dead. And then good Samaritans intervened.
- Dr. Tom Steinberg, Vail’s first physician and an instrumental figure here for 50-plus years, dies at 93