Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival returns Aug. 10-13 | VailDaily.com

Where: Beaver Creek Mountain. Check in at the Summer Adventure Center.

Where: Base of Centennial Express Chairlift (Chair 6), next to Beaver Creek Chophouse.

Where: Beaver Creek Mountain/Creekside Park. Check in at the Summer Adventure Center, located next to Starbucks in Beaver Creek Village.

Cost: Free admission and open to the public, drinks will be available for purchase.

What: Five Bordeaux Varietals & Your Five Senses.

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Pilates Mat: This class uses the classical Pilates callisthenic exercises to strengthen deep core musculature. Learn the fundamentals of movement that will create postural awareness all day long!

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Yoga Flow: A flowing practice that links Hatha yoga postures together with dynamic movements and conscious breathing. Includes sun salutations, standing poses and optional inversions.

When: 8 -9 a.m.: Spin: This spin class will work on a bell curve to elevate your heart rate and sustain average power. Condition your heart, lungs, legs and core without impact or stress to your joints.

When a weekend celebration of wine and spirits is paired with an evening at the rodeo, mountaintop fitness classes, hiking followed by a gourmet lunch and a grand tasting with all of the local restaurants, you know it's summer in Beaver Creek.

The 11th annual Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival returns Thursday through Sunday to combine mountain lifestyle with culinary excellence. There's many returning events alongside some new highlights. Here's a look at some of the events coming to Beaver Creek:

Mountaintop Fitness Classes and Breakfast

Take a spin, yoga or Pilates class at 10,200 feet with views of the Gore Range and Eagle River Valley. Allegria Spa is hosting three fitness classes offered on Friday and Saturday morning, and after you've earned some gourmet eats, enjoy a continental breakfast at Spruce Saddle. Classes and breakfast are $60 per person and include a complimentary gondola pass valid all day.

"There is nothing better than mountain air and smells in the morning," said Morgan Nyberg, club manager for The Club at Allegria Spa. "The brisk air will rejuvenate you, refreshing your body and soul to be ready for the next fun activity of the day."

Spend some time on the mountain enjoying your complimentary gondola pass, and then check out Five Bordeaux Varietals and Your Five Senses from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday ($50 per person), and then free admission to the Friday Afternoon Club Social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Plaza Pavilion. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Paired with Patron: A Cigar Tasting Event

Spend your Friday evening at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch for a cigar and tequila tasting.

"At the Paired with Patron event, guests will partake in an interactive experience with representatives from the Patron Spirits Company and Fumar Cigars," sad Allison Yates, state manager for Patron. "The Patron Team will feature aged tequilas from our Roca Patron line which is an artisanal small batch, high proof, 100-percent agave tequila produced entirely from a labor intensive and traditional method, perfected centuries ago, called the 'tahona' process."

Additionally, Patron will feature Gran Patron Piedra, its first extra anejo, that is also produced entirely from the tahona process and Gran Patron Burdeos, a 2-year-old tequila that rests in both used American and new French oak before being finished in vintage Bordeaux wine barrels.

Guests can explore different types of tequila — silver tequila is a clean and crisp unaged tequila, reposado is a tequila that has been aged in oak for at least two months, but not more than a year, and anejo is aged in oak for at least a year, but not more than three years.

"People often assume that because Patron Anejo is a bit more expensive, that it's 'better,' but that isn't the case (it's simply because it takes longer to produce)," Yates said. "Choosing a tequila is completely a matter of taste, whether you like an unaged tequila, or a tequila with a little oak flavor, or a spirit with a deeper oak flavor. There's no best way to enjoy tequila."

Tequila, she suggests, is a highly versatile spirit that tastes great on its own, or over a little ice, or in any number of cocktails with ingredients to complement any type of cuisine with which they are paired.

The event will be held in the Bachelor Gulch Smoking Lounge from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and is $60 per person.

Mirabelle Farm to Table Dinner

Master chef Daniel Joly is known to create culinary magic, and this four-course dinner on Friday at Mirabelle will source all its food from within 150 miles of the restaurant. The meal will be paired with Zonin1821 wines out of Italy. The dinner is $130 per person.

"For the farm dinner I want to showcase local ingredients," Joly said, "and I believe that cooking in this way is always the best."

The dinner will be held outside if weather permits, on Mirabelle's outdoor patio.

"Beaver Creek is home of some great food," Joly said. "Mirabelle was established in 1982, and we like the way we have evolved as a community as an excellent option for our guests and homeowners."

For additional information about Beaver Creek's Wine & Spirits Festival and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/wine.