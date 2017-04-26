Best-selling author Adam Grant will speak at CMC | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — In tandem with an appearance at the Aspen Ideas Festival, noted author Adam Grant will give a talk and sign books June 29 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Save the date to attend The Browning Event, part of the college's Women in Philanthropy Distinguished Lecture Series.

Grant has been featured on the "Today Show," and given keynote addresses at TED talks, the Smithsonian Institute and the United Nations, among dozens of other venues. He's been recognized as one of the world's 25 most influential management thinkers and one of "Fortune" magazine's "40 under 40."

Grant is a top-rated professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his books are on "The New York Times" best seller list. Richard Branson and Malcolm Gladwell praise Grant's innovative and motivational concepts.

A champion of the nonconformist, in his books, which have been translated into 35 languages, Grant explores the value of individuality in "Originals" and how generosity in the workplace and beyond can lead to more meaningful living in "Give and Take."

TOP OF THE CLASS

"Adam Grant is top of class when it comes to challenging our thinking, doing and contemplating, and the way in which we live and interact with others — both personally and professionally," said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College and former student of Grant's in Wharton's Advanced Management Program. "What a special treat to host one of the top authors and trailblazers in the country — one who will help celebrate Colorado Mountain College's 50th anniversary and inspire us all to vision a course for the next 50 years."

Grant earned his bachelor's degree from Harvard and his doctorate in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan. His research has been highlighted in such books as "Quiet," by Susan Cain (a past Browning Event speaker), and "David and Goliath," by Malcolm Gladwell.

To celebrate Colorado Mountain College's 50th anniversary, Grant will demonstrate how the themes of his books can apply to the college's five decades. He'll discuss how his soon-to-be-released third book about resilience — "Option B," co-written with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and due out April — can help chart the course for the college's next 50 years, as well as serve as inspiration to participants at this Browning Event.

Grant's presentation on June 29 at 6 p.m. will be followed by a Q-and-A and a book signing. Colorado Mountain College is located at 150 Miller Ranch Road. For more information, call 970-569-2900.