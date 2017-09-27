Big Heart Big Hands host 3rd annual Splash of LIME on Oct. 6

When: Friday, Oct. 6; A free yoga class is at 4:30 p.m. followed by the ticketed event from 6 to 9 p.m.

VAIL — Backcountry safety starts off the mountain. Big Heart Big Hands is a local nonprofit that raises money for mountain rescue organizations and supports the awareness and implementation of mountain safety education.

The organization's annual fundraising event, Splash of LIME, benefits the Vail Mountain Rescue team and will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, at Larkspur Restaurant in Vail. Tickets for this event are $50 and will include complimentary libations, passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations, a DJ and silent auction, and will also feature special guest speaker, author and local mountaineer Dr. Jon Kedrowski.

big heart big hands

Prior to the event at 4:30 p.m., there will also be a free donation-based yoga class on the Larkspur deck, no ticket purchase necessary. The ticketed event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Big Heart Big Hands was founded in memory of Jarod Wetherell, who passed away while hiking the Maroon Bells peaks outside of Aspen in October of 2014. Wetherell often used the phrase, "Life Is My Employer," which is the inspiration for the event title and acronym: LIME.

"There have been so many accidents in the mountains, especially this summer, and this is just one way we can give back to our Vail Valley rescue team," said Bobby L'Heureux, executive director of Big Heart Big Hands. "Our organization is also supporting mountain safety programs with educators such as Desert Mountain Medicine out of Leadville. Programs in the schools are coming next. We are excited to continue to offer these to our community and to the state of Colorado."

Recommended Stories For You

more 14ers

After sharing some stories from the 14ers here in Colorado, mainly climbing and skiing, Kedrowski will mix in some lessons on vital topics such as mountain safety, general awareness and risk management.

Kedrowski has climbed six of the seven continental summits, including Mount Everest in 2012. He is the author of three books: "Sleeping on the Summits: Colorado Fourteener High Bivys," "Skiing and Sleeping on the Summits: Cascade Volcanoes" and "Classic Colorado Ski Descents."

Visit bigheartbighands.org for details and to purchase a ticket.