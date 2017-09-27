Blue Starlite ‘Cinema Social’ moving into former Cascade Theater in Vail

VAIL — Texas-based Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, the boutique movie experience that made a name for itself as the "world's highest drive-in" with its seasonal location in Minturn, recently announced that its first-ever indoor location is set to open in the former Cascade Village Theater in Vail.

Blue Starlite Cinema Social will open in November and welcome guests year-round for a “boutique movie entertainment experience.”

Blue Starlite Cinema Social will partner with Hotel Talisa, a new luxury resort in Vail. The brick-and-mortar location will celebrate films with social events such as 1980s-themed dance parties and Frank Sinatra-era supper clubs. The cinema will be an extension of the distinctive Blue Starlite drive-in company with the addition of chef-prepared "movie room service" dining, couples dancing and themed live entertainment for families, tourists and locals.

"We are incredibly honored to work with the Hotel Talisa and the town of Vail to bring new movie and family-friendly entertainment options to the High Rockies," said Josh Frank, owner of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In. "We want to continue the conversation of what the cinema experience could be by bringing our innovative Blue Starlite to this new indoor location. With Blue Starlite Cinema Social, we will bring an exciting new approach to the cinema experience by offering our guests a full evening of socializing, entertainment, good food and music and great films."

Nostalgia with a Flare

The location includes two theaters; the larger theater contains 280 stadium seats and a stage, with the smaller one set to show indie and art house films, and is available for private movie parties and event rentals.

Blue Starlite Cinema Social will also offer a pre-show lounge arcade with a retro game area, available to guests before and after the shows.

Programming will include Revival House Classics like "Back To The Future" and "Hairspray," "Grease" sing-a-longs, and cult classics films like "Grindhouse" from powerhouse duo Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. In addition to a regular lineup of high cinema and live music, Blue Starlite Cinema Social will also feature family-friendly matinee screenings.

The dining experience will be curated by Hotel Talisa's culinary team and include traditional fare such as Blue Starlite's classic take on hot dogs, popcorn, and pizza, as well as a higher-end dining experience with extended menu items like shrimp and olives and twice-cooked chicken wings.

Ticket holders will also have access to Gessner and Fireside Lounge within Hotel Talisa for pre-show and post-movie beverages.

For more information about Blue Starlite, visit http://www.TheBlueStarlite.com.

Want to check out one of the drive-in screenings this fall in Minturn? Here’s the schedule.